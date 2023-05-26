Senior CPC official attends meetings in Russia

May 26, 2023

MOSCOW, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, attended the 11th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues and delivered a speech on Wednesday.

Representatives from 109 countries and international organizations attended the meeting.

Chen stressed that the core ideas of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping are unity and cooperation.

China will always keep in mind the interests of the world, promote common international security while persisting in safeguarding its own security, actively participate in improving global security governance, and make unremitting efforts to build a universally safe and better world, he said.

Chen also attended the meeting of the heads of delegations of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the meeting of the heads of the delegations of the BRICS countries. He held bilateral meetings with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin, and heads of delegations from some participating countries. The parties reached consensus on strengthening solidarity and cooperation and promoting the building of a new type of international relations.

On Monday, Chen and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev co-chaired the 8th meeting of the China-Russia law-enforcement and security cooperation mechanism.

Xi paid a successful state visit to Russia in March and reached an important consensus with Russian President Vladimir Putin on continuing the mutual trust dialogue under the framework of the law-enforcement and security cooperation mechanism between the two countries, Chen said.

He pointed out that China is willing to work with Russia to formulate cooperation measures, practice the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, jointly implement the Global Security Initiative and better safeguard the security interests of the two countries and the international community.

It is Russia's unswerving policy to deepen the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, Patrushev said, adding that comprehensively promoting law-enforcement and security cooperation between the two countries under the guidance of the consensus of the heads of state will provide strong support for Russia and China to cope with security risks and challenges.

