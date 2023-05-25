Russian PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:32, May 25, 2023

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

