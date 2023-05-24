China eyes deeper business cooperation with Russia

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the China-Russia business forum in east China's Shanghai, May 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng attended the China-Russia business forum on Tuesday in Shanghai, expressing expectations for in-depth exchanges between Chinese and Russian business communities.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia cooperation in various fields maintained a sound development momentum and made significant contributions to the world.

China is ready to work with Russia to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote bilateral trade, deepen investment cooperation, upgrade connectivity and industrial cooperation, and strengthen agricultural cooperation, He said.

He said China would unswervingly advance Chinese modernization, strive to achieve high-quality development, and expand opening-up at a high level, providing new development opportunities for other countries including Russia.

It is hoped that the business communities of China and Russia will have in-depth exchanges and work hand in hand to write a new chapter in China-Russia practical cooperation, He added.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin attended and addressed the forum. The Chinese vice premier also met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko before the opening ceremony.

