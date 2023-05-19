Home>>
Russian PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:13, May 19, 2023
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 24, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here on Friday.
