Chinese defense spokesperson slams judging China-Russia ties with Cold War mentality

Xinhua) 13:28, May 17, 2023

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson has slammed the act of judging China and the China-Russia relations with a Cold War mentality.

Tan Kefei, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference Tuesday responding to a question on a U.S. military officer's recent comments on the China-Russia ties.

Under the strategic guidance of the Chinese and Russian heads of state, China and Russia have set up a paradigm of a new type of international relations and have forged their ties based on non-alliance, non-confrontation, and not targeting any third party, Tan said.

Developing the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and deepening the exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries meet the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries, and would help uphold international justice as well as global and regional security and stability, the spokesperson said.

