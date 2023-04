Chinese FM meets Russian First Deputy FM

Xinhua) 10:15, April 25, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Vladimir Gennadievich Titov, Russia's First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Vladimir Gennadievich Titov, Russia's First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, in Beijing on Monday. They exchanged views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

