9th Sino-Russian Youth Games open in Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:57, May 23, 2023

CHONGQING, China, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The Ninth China-Russia Youth Games opened in southwest China's Chongqing on Monday with Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin and Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin in attendance.

Shen declared the Games officially open at the ceremony.

During the Beijing Winter Olympics last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly announced the official launch of the Years of Sports Exchanges between the two countries.

The China-Russia Youth Games, a milestone activity under the framework of the Years of Sports Exchanges, feature a total of 440 athletes from both sides in 62 events across eight sports.

A series of sports and cultural activities will also be held during the Games to enhance the sports cooperation between the two nations as well as the exchanges and friendship between the two peoples.

During her stay in Chongqing, Shen also inspected the Xiejiawan school and Datianwan national fitness center.

She called for more efforts to enhance the quality of youth sports and improve the physical and mental well-being of youth.

To further the Fitness for All campaign, more sports facilities should be built and more sport activities should be organized, she noted.

