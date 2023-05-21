Senior CPC official to attend meetings in Russia

Xinhua) 09:51, May 21, 2023

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, will attend the 11th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues and hold the 8th meeting of the China-Russia law-enforcement and security cooperation mechanism in Russia from May 21 to 28 at the host's invitation, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Saturday.

