Chinese premier sends congratulatory letter to China-Russia business forum

Xinhua) 09:37, May 24, 2023

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to the China-Russia business forum.

Noting this forum is an important measure to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, Li said China is willing to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, including Russia, build an open world economy, further promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and inject more certainty and impetus into the global economy.

China is willing to expand economic and trade exchanges with Russia and promote cooperation in both quantity and quality, Li said in the letter, adding that this forum provides a good platform for the business circles of the two countries to strengthen exchanges and cooperation.

It is hoped that entrepreneurs of the two countries will tap the potential of cooperation according to their needs, and add new content, highlights and vitality to the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, he said.

