Xi talks with Russian prime minister in Beijing

(People's Daily App) 14:51, May 25, 2023

President Xi Jinping said he hoped China and Russia could carry on the advantages of their cooperation in range, prospect and momentum, and push bilateral practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges to higher levels at his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday in Beijing.

