Chinese premier holds talks with Russian counterpart

Xinhua) 09:22, May 25, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday in Beijing.

Li said that the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has maintained a high level of development in recent years under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries.

China is willing to work with Russia to give full play to the regular meeting mechanism between Chinese premier and Russian prime minister, implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and promote the steady and sustainable development of bilateral pragmatic cooperation, he said.

Li noted that China is willing to optimize its trade structure with Russia, enrich trade categories, expand bilateral cooperation in such fields as agriculture, trade in services, the digital economy and green development, and mobilize local governments and enterprises to participate more in practical cooperation.

He also expressed the hope that people-to-people and cultural exchanges will be strengthened, and that bilateral cooperation on education, science and technology, culture, tourism, sports and health will be expanded.

"China is ready to work with Russia and other members of the Eurasian Economic Union to strengthen the docking cooperation between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, and to promote the liberalization and facilitation of trade," the Chinese premier said.

Mishustin spoke highly of the Russia-China relationship, noting that against the background of a turbulent international situation, Russia is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen cooperation in various fields, and effectively respond to the new challenges facing both countries.

After the talks, they witnessed the signature of bilateral cooperation documents.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds a welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin prior to their talks at the square outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2023. Li held talks with Mishustin on Wednesday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

