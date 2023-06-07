Russian-Chinese seminar on utilization of information resources held in St. Petersburg

Xinhua) 14:07, June 07, 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6 (Xinhua) -- A Russian-Chinese scientific and practical seminar on the utilization of information resources was held at the National Library of Russia in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, the first of its kind held by the library.

The theme of the seminar was "Development and Innovation of China's Scientific Resources," and experts from the National Library of Russia and more than 30 libraries and scientific institutions of St. Petersburg, as well as experts from China attended.

Russian and Chinese experts exchanged their experience on the utilization and digitization of information resources, and explored the possibility of further cooperation.

The seminar was organized jointly by the National Library of Russia and resources platform China National Knowledge Infrastructure. According to the National Library of Russia, the seminar is in line with the goals of the two countries to deepen bilateral relations in the field of informatization and digitization.

The National Library of Russia was founded in St. Petersburg in 1795. It is the oldest public library in Russia and one of the largest libraries in the world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)