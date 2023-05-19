Special event in celebration of International Museum Day held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:38, May 19, 2023

Children experience face painting at Shanghai Natural History Museum in Shanghai, east China, May 18, 2023. Shanghai Natural History Museum(SNHM) held a special event themed "Night at the SNHM" in celebration of the International Museum Day on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

People visit the Shanghai Natural History Museum in Shanghai, east China, May 18, 2023. Shanghai Natural History Museum(SNHM) held a special event themed "Night at the SNHM" in celebration of the International Museum Day on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Visitors watch a sand painting show at Shanghai Natural History Museum in Shanghai, east China, May 18, 2023. Shanghai Natural History Museum(SNHM) held a special event themed "Night at the SNHM" in celebration of the International Museum Day on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

People visit the Shanghai Natural History Museum in Shanghai, east China, May 18, 2023. Shanghai Natural History Museum(SNHM) held a special event themed "Night at the SNHM" in celebration of the International Museum Day on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)