How social life of ancient Chinese intellectuals was recorded through art
(People's Daily App) 15:47, June 16, 2023
The Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai is presenting 83 exhibits featuring paintings and calligraphy from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), 20 of which are on public display for the first time. In this episode, we'll have a look at how the social life of ancient Chinese intellectuals was recorded through art.
(Video source: ICS)
