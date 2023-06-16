How social life of ancient Chinese intellectuals was recorded through art

(People's Daily App) 15:47, June 16, 2023

The Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai is presenting 83 exhibits featuring paintings and calligraphy from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), 20 of which are on public display for the first time. In this episode, we'll have a look at how the social life of ancient Chinese intellectuals was recorded through art.

(Video source: ICS)

