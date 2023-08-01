Students experience study camp themed on ocean and art in Tianjin's museums

Xinhua) 08:58, August 01, 2023

Students watch an immersive show of an artwork at the Tianjin Digital Art Museum in Tianjin, north China, July 30, 2023. During the summer vacation, the National Maritime Museum of China and the Tianjin Digital Art Museum jointly offered students with a study camp themed on ocean and art. Altogether 22 students from Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province learnt knowledge of ocean and nature and got in touch with digital art during the camp. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Students learn to set up a tent in the guidance of a teacher at the Tianjin Digital Art Museum in Tianjin, north China, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Students take part in a drawing activity at the National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin, north China, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Students visit the National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin, north China, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Students watch an immersive show of an artwork at the Tianjin Digital Art Museum in Tianjin, north China, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Students experience painting on porcelains at the National Maritime Museum of China in Tianjin, north China, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Students watch an immersive show of an artwork at the Tianjin Digital Art Museum in Tianjin, north China, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

