China's September foreign trade reaches new monthly high of 2023

Xinhua) 13:22, October 13, 2023

This aerial photo shows a cargo ship at a smart container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, July 7, 2023.(Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports continued to improve in September, with the trade volume reaching a new monthly high of this year, official data showed Friday.

The foreign trade volume reached 3.74 trillion yuan (about 521 billion U.S. dollars) last month, registering month-on-month growth for a second consecutive month, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In the first three quarters, China's goods imports and exports totaled 30.8 trillion yuan, it added.

