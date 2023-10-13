Home>>
China's September foreign trade reaches new monthly high of 2023
(Xinhua) 13:22, October 13, 2023
This aerial photo shows a cargo ship at a smart container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, July 7, 2023.(Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports continued to improve in September, with the trade volume reaching a new monthly high of this year, official data showed Friday.
The foreign trade volume reached 3.74 trillion yuan (about 521 billion U.S. dollars) last month, registering month-on-month growth for a second consecutive month, according to the General Administration of Customs.
In the first three quarters, China's goods imports and exports totaled 30.8 trillion yuan, it added.
