Shipping throughput of Three Gorges Dam reaches 160 million tonnes

Xinhua) 14:57, December 02, 2023

Vessels pass through the five-tier ship locks of the Three Gorges Dam in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

The shipping throughput of the Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydropower project, had reached 160 million tonnes as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 23, surpassing the highest level recorded in previous years, the Ministry of Transport said on Nov. 24.

Breakdown of the figures showed the dam's ship locks had a throughput of 156 million tonnes, while the dam's ship lift had a throughput of 4.38 million tonnes.

Cargo vessels sail near the Three Gorges Dam in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

