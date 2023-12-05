Home>>
Picturesque scenery of bald cypress trees in E China's Anhui
(People's Daily Online) 15:28, December 05, 2023
|Kayaking and paddle boarding enthusiasts enjoy water activities amidst beautiful bald cypress trees in Fangtang township, Ningguo city, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/Li Xiaohong)
As winter arrives, bald cypress trees enter the peak of their beauty in Fangtang township, Ningguo city, east China's Anhui Province.
With the majestic mountains in the background, the surrounding glistening waters perfectly complement layers of golden and red bald cypress forests, creating a surreal spectacle. The leaves of the bald cypress trees have started to turn red in mid to late October.
