Northern Lights occur in Mohe, NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:39, December 05, 2023

Photo shows mesmerizing Northern Lights that occurred in Mohe city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Mohe municipal committee)

On the evening of Dec. 1, Northern Lights appeared in Mohe city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, prompting citizens and tourists to witness the stunning view.

Located in the northernmost part of China, Mohe city is a prime destination for observing the Northern Lights. Every year, the city draws numerous photography enthusiasts who come to admire the spectacular views. This year, Mohe has witnessed multiple occurrences of Northern Lights.

