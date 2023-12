A kitten jumps up and down to catch snowflakes on a snowy day

(People's Daily App) 16:23, December 05, 2023

A netizen captured a kitten jumping up and down trying to catch snowflakes on a snowy day in China's Hebei Province. Isn't it adorable as it uses its little paws to grab the snowflakes?

