Heavy snow hits Harbin in NE China

Xinhua) 15:07, November 22, 2023

People board a bus in the snow in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People wait for buses in the snow in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Vehicles move in the snow in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Guardians walk their children to school in the snow in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A police officer is seen on duty in the snow in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Vehicles move in the snow in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A citizen walks in the snow in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

