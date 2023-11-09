Penguin parents take care of newborn babies at Harbin Polarland
The mother penguin takes care of its newborn baby at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
The mother penguin takes care of its newborn baby at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Penguin parents take care of their newborn baby in turn at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
The father penguin takes care of its newborn baby at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
The father penguin (L) takes care of its newborn baby at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
The father penguin takes care of its newborn baby at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
