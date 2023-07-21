21th China Harbin Int'l Beer Festival opens in Harbin
Visitors pose for photos at the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2023. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Visitors watch a fireworks show at the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2023. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Visitors watch a fireworks show at the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2023. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Artists perform at the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2023. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
The aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows a view of the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
The aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows a view of the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Visitors taste beer at the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2023. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Time-honored Tsingtao Beer brings cheers to the world
- 33rd Qingdao International Beer Festival showcases over 2,000 beers
- Harbin of China selected to host 2025 Asian Winter Games
- Harbin Electric Corporation achieves strong start in first quarter of 2023
- Ice and snow metaverse experience center in Harbin draws attention
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.