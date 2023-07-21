21th China Harbin Int'l Beer Festival opens in Harbin

Visitors pose for photos at the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2023. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Visitors watch a fireworks show at the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2023. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Artists perform at the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2023. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

The aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows a view of the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Visitors taste beer at the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2023. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

