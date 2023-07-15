33rd Qingdao International Beer Festival showcases over 2,000 beers

Xinhua) 10:01, July 15, 2023

QINGDAO, July 14 (Xinhua) -- With fireworks and light shows illuminating the sky, the 33rd Qingdao International Beer Festival kicked off Friday evening in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

More than 2,000 beers from over 40 countries and regions are available to the public attendees at the festival, according to the organizers.

Over 300 activities, including music performances, art shows, and sports events, will be held during the 24-day carnival, which has established seven zones with different themes near the beach in the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area.

Industry insiders worldwide will also pool wisdom on advancing the beer festival culture and boosting collaboration.

Qingdao is home to the Tsingtao Brewery, the base of a time-honored beer brand in China. Inaugurated in 1991, the Qingdao International Beer Festival has grown into one of the world's most famous beer festivals.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)