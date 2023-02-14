Ice and snow metaverse experience center in Harbin draws attention

This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows the Harbin Ice and Snow World seen from a VR device at an ice and snow metaverse experience center in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

A visitor wearing a VR headset tries a driving simulator at an ice and snow metaverse experience center in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2023.

A visitor tries VR devices to experience virtual skiing at an ice and snow metaverse experience center in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2023. Recently, the ice and snow metaverse experience center at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin has drawn much attention. It enables visitors to enjoy the ice and snow scenery and activities regardless of the seasons.

A staff member of an ice and snow metaverse experience center tests a device in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2023.

A staff member of an ice and snow metaverse experience center captures the 360 degree panoramic view in the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2023.

A visitor tries VR devices to experience virtual skiing at an ice and snow metaverse experience center in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2023.

A visitor tries VR devices to experience virtual skiing at an ice and snow metaverse experience center in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2023.

A visitor wearing a VR headset experiences the virtual ice slide at an ice and snow metaverse experience center in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2023.

Visitors try VR devices at an ice and snow metaverse experience center in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2023.

A visitor tries VR devices at an ice and snow metaverse experience center in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2023.

A visitor wearing a VR headset tries a driving simulator at an ice and snow metaverse experience center in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2023.

A visitor tries VR devices to experience virtual skiing at an ice and snow metaverse experience center in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 12, 2023.

