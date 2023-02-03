People enjoy themselves at Harbin Ice and Snow World
People enjoy themselves at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 2, 2023. During the winter season, ice-and-snow activities and leisure programs have become preferred choices here. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Photos
