Food fair with ice-made booths becomes popular tourist destination in Harbin, NE China
Tourists enjoy hot pot at an ice-made booth on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2023. A food fair with ice-made booths on the Central Street has become a popular tourist destination as ice-snow tourism booms in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A tourist poses for a photo at an ice-made booth on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2023. A food fair with ice-made booths on the Central Street has become a popular tourist destination as ice-snow tourism booms in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists buy Tanghulu, a traditional Chinese snack of candied fruits, on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2023. A food fair with ice-made booths on the Central Street has become a popular tourist destination as ice-snow tourism booms in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A child poses for a photo at an ice-made booth on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2023. A food fair with ice-made booths on the Central Street has become a popular tourist destination as ice-snow tourism booms in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists buy snacks on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 28, 2023. A food fair with ice-made booths on the Central Street has become a popular tourist destination as ice-snow tourism booms in Harbin. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
