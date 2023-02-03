People visit Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China

Xinhua) 09:10, February 03, 2023

This aerial photo shows people visiting the Ice-Snow World theme park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 1, 2023. Harbin, known as China's "ice city", has been attracting many tourists in winter tourism season. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

