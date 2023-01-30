Home>>
'Sea of diamonds' in Harbin
January 30, 2023
In winter, the Songhua River becomes an inexhaustible reservoir of ice. At this ice mining rink, tourists come to take selfie or photos. Those from south China nickname this place "Sea of diamonds." The fairyland like view of the ice and snow makes them temporarily forget that it is -30 C.
