'Sea of diamonds' in Harbin

(People's Daily App) 14:47, January 30, 2023

In winter, the Songhua River becomes an inexhaustible reservoir of ice. At this ice mining rink, tourists come to take selfie or photos. Those from south China nickname this place "Sea of diamonds." The fairyland like view of the ice and snow makes them temporarily forget that it is -30 C.

(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)