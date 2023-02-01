Home>>
Boiling water freezes instantly in northern China
(People's Daily App) 14:17, February 01, 2023
Every winter, residents of northern China hold an annual "splashing-water-into-ice" competition. They try to splash hot water into a perfect arc outside in the low temperatures. The hot water instantly freezes into ice in the frigid air.
