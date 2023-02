Spring campus job fair for graduates of 2023 held in Harbin, NE China

Xinhua) 08:27, February 08, 2023

Students learn about job opportunities at a job fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 7, 2023. A spring campus job fair for graduates of 2023 was held here on Tuesday, during which about 2,000 jobs are offered by 70 employers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A student learns about job opportunities at a job fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 7, 2023. A spring campus job fair for graduates of 2023 was held here on Tuesday, during which about 2,000 jobs are offered by 70 employers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Students learn about job opportunities at a job fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 7, 2023. A spring campus job fair for graduates of 2023 was held here on Tuesday, during which about 2,000 jobs are offered by 70 employers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A student learns about job opportunities at a job fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 7, 2023. A spring campus job fair for graduates of 2023 was held here on Tuesday, during which about 2,000 jobs are offered by 70 employers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Students learn about job opportunities at a job fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 7, 2023. A spring campus job fair for graduates of 2023 was held here on Tuesday, during which about 2,000 jobs are offered by 70 employers. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)