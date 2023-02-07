In pics: Job fair held on train

People's Daily Online) 15:35, February 07, 2023

Passengers read a recruitment brochure at a job fair held on train K210, which runs from Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, to Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province, on Feb. 6, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

A job fair was held for passengers on board train K210, which runs from Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, to Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province, on Feb. 6, 2023. Ten enterprises from Zhejiang Province offered nearly 5,000 jobs for the passengers, in a bid to promote their own resumption of production and work and make it easier for the job seekers to find employment.

