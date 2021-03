Spring campus job fair for graduates of 2021 held in NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 09:01, March 25, 2021

Students look for job during a spring campus job fair in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 24, 2021. A spring campus job fair for graduates of 2021 was held here on Wednesday, during which 8,500 jobs are offered by 230 plus employers. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

