Qinghai increases investment in education

Xinhua) 13:16, March 18, 2021

Students are in class in a primary school in Gande County of Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog in northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 17, 2021. In recent years, Qinghai Province has continuously increased investment in education, and made great efforts in school building construction and teachers upgrading. Since 2016, Qinghai Province has built 3.2 million square meters of school buildings in southern Qinghai and other areas. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)