Wuhan holds first on-site job fair for graduates since virus outbreak

Job seekers are seen at a job fair held at Jianghan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 1, 2020. The first offline job fair for graduates after the coronavirus outbreak kicked off in Wuhan on Monday. Over 80 enterprises participated in the job fair. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

WUHAN, June 2 (Xinhua) -- An offline job fair for college graduates in Wuhan, the Chinese city once hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus, was held at Jianghan University on Monday.

This was the first on-site job fair for college students held in Wuhan since the outbreak of the epidemic, as the number of new graduates reached new levels this year.

With 83 colleges and universities, Wuhan will see 317,000 fresh graduates this year, up 9.3 percent from 2019, said Xiong Jun, director of Wuhan Municipal Talent Service Center.

Wuhan will also hold another eight job fairs for recent university graduates, covering fields such as the modern service industry and financial industry.

The city has taken a variety of measures to attract graduates to primary-level jobs, including increasing jobs in communities, as well as positions as civil servants.