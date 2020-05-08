Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 8, 2020
Wuhan citizens' message to the world: Virus can be overcomed when we unite

(People's Daily Online)    16:23, May 08, 2020

While the novel coronavirus epidemic has finally been brought under control in China and everything is gradually getting back to normal, people in Wuhan, the city hit hardest during the outbreak, expressed their sincerest wishes to other countries, which are now still suffering from the pandemic.

The virus is the common enemy of all mankind. Chinese people’s hearts and prayers are with people around the world, as we all live in a community of shared future for mankind. So let’s hope the world can all unite. Together, we can get through this challenging time and eventually overcome the epidemic.

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2020 shows a night view in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Video reporters: Guo Tingting, Zhou Wen, Jin Yumeng, Xiao Luxin, Zhang Pei, Wang Guoji, Liu Hongkai, Yang Guan

Video edited by Liu Ning

