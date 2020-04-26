Hospitalized COVID-19 cases in Wuhan drop to zero: official

A ferry in service in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. Starting from April 22, all public transport resumed operation in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, the central China city hardest hit by the epidemic, has dropped to zero, a health official said Sunday.

The result is achieved with the hard efforts of medical workers in Wuhan and those who were dispatched to assist Wuhan in the fight against the virus from across the country, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for China's National Health Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.