Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Wuhan's confirmed COVID-19 cases drop below 100

(Xinhua)    16:37, April 22, 2020

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, dropped to 97 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said at a press conference.

No new deaths have been reported for seven consecutive days in the hard-hit city, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the commission, at Wednesday's press conference.

As of Tuesday, Wuhan had reported 50,333 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 46,367 people who had been discharged from hospital after recovery and 3,869 who had died of the disease, according to a daily report released by the commission.

Also on Tuesday, the Chinese mainland reported 23 new imported cases, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,610, said the daily report.

Mi called for more efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in border areas and port cities.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York