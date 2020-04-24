There are no so-called "wildlife wet markets" in China: spokesperson

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday refuted U.S. official's accusations of China over COVID-19, saying China has legislated a comprehensive ban on the illegal activities of hunting, trading, transportation and consumption of wild animals.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks when responding to a question about U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments calling for China and other countries to close all wildlife wet markets permanently, which "may have played a critical role in the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," calling it "a move that would reduce risks to human health."

Pointing out that there are no so-called "wildlife wet markets" in China, Geng said it is more common to find farmers' markets and live poultry and seafood markets, which sell agricultural products such as fresh meat, fish, vegetables and seafood, with a few selling live poultry.

Geng said such markets exist not only in China, but are also in many Southeast Asian countries and developing countries and are closely linked to the lives of the local people. "International law does not impose restrictions on the opening and operation of such markets," he said.

"China has legislated a comprehensive ban on the illegal activities of hunting, trading, transportation and consumption of wild animals," the spokesperson said, adding that farmers' markets and live poultry and seafood markets in China are not wildlife trading markets. "The sale of wildlife at farmers' markets and seafood markets is illegal in China and punishable by law once found."

Noting the Chinese government has always put people's lives and health as the first priority, Geng said relevant departments and local governments in China have further strengthened the management of farmers' markets and live poultry and seafood markets since the outbreak of COVID-19, implemented a series of strict quarantine inspections and ensured that all animal disease prevention and control measures were put in place.