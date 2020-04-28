Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
China's Wuhan to offer 250,000 jobs for college graduates

(Xinhua)    09:46, April 28, 2020

WUHAN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Authorities will offer 250,000 job positions for college graduates in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, as the number of new graduates reaches a new high this year.

With 83 higher education institutions, Wuhan will see 317,000 college graduates this year, a year-on-year increase of 9.3 percent, said Wu Gang, with the city's bureau of human resources and social security.

Wu said that the city will provide 1,000 yuan (about 141 U.S. dollars) in subsidies per graduate student to small, medium- and micro-sized enterprises, as well as social organizations that offer jobs.

The city has taken a variety of measures to attract graduates to primary-level jobs, including increasing job in communities, as well as positions as civil servants, Wu said, adding that the city also encourages entrepreneurship with higher subsidies.

