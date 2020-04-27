Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Apr 27, 2020
Wuhan to reopen landmark tourist attraction

(Xinhua)    15:43, April 27, 2020

WUHAN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The Yellow Crane Tower, a landmark tourist attraction in Wuhan, the Chinese city once hard hit by the novel coronavirus, will reopen on Wednesday.

Starting on Wednesday, the scenic park will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the number of visitors capped at 5,400 daily, said its management office on Sunday.

The Yellow Crane Tower  Photo：Xinhua 

Visitors can book tickets online in advance and scan their ID card or QR code at the entrance to enter the park, following a temperature check and the provision of a green health code.

The central Chinese province of Hubei, with Wuhan being the capital city, had reopened 266 of its major tourist attractions as the epidemic wanes, the provincial department of culture and tourism said on April 26.

