Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Apr 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Wuhan hospitals clear all COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    17:17, April 26, 2020

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, the central China city hardest hit by the epidemic, has dropped to zero, a health official said Sunday.

The result was achieved with the hard efforts of medical workers in Wuhan and those who were dispatched to assist Wuhan in the fight against the virus from across the country, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for China's National Health Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

The last patient in serious condition in Wuhan was cured Friday, reducing the number of such patients in the city to zero.

In Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, the number of existing COVID-19 cases has dropped below 50 for the first time. No new confirmed cases of the disease have been reported for over 20 days in the province.

China had reported a total of 82,827 confirmed cases on the mainland by Saturday, of which 801 patients were still being treated and 77,394 people had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York