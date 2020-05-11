Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 11, 2020
Official sacked following new confirmed COVID-19 cases in China's Wuhan

(Xinhua)    14:56, May 11, 2020

WUHAN, May 11 (Xinhua) -- An official has been sacked in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province after the city recently reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases, local authorities said Monday.

Zhang Yuxin was removed from his posts for poor management over the closing-off and control of the Sanmin residential community, which is under the jurisdiction of Changqing Street, where Zhang served as secretary and member of the Changqing Street working committee of the Communist Party of China.

Wuhan reported a total of six new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday. All the patients are from the Sanmin residential community. The community had previously reported 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

