Harbin of China selected to host 2025 Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 14:11, July 08, 2023

BANGKOK, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, was chosen by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to host the 2025 Asian Winter Games on Saturday.

The OCA made the decision at its 42nd Congress held in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be the second time for Harbin to host the Asian Winter Games after the first one in 1996, and the third time for the regional games to be held in a Chinese city, with the other being Changchun in 2007.

Harbin's successful bid also came after Beijing successfully hosted the Winter Olympic Games in 2022.

Japan's Sapporo and Obihiro held the last Asian Winter Games in 2017.

