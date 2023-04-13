Harbin Electric Corporation achieves strong start in first quarter of 2023

Xinhua) 08:43, April 13, 2023

A worker performs production tasks at Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 11, 2023. Harbin Electric Corporation, a veteran state-owned enterprise with a history of over 70 years, has been hailed as the cradle of China's power generation equipment manufacturing industry. The enterprise has been promoting high-quality development and remains a leading player in the industry. In the first quarter of 2023, Harbin Electric Corporation achieved a strong start with a year-on-year increase of 22.2 percent in operating income, a year-on-year increase of 170 percent in total profits, and a year-on-year increase of 62.7 percent in the number of formal contracts signed. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

