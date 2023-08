We Are China

Daily life in Harbin, NE China

Xinhua) 15:58, August 28, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 27, 2023 shows a view along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Folk artists perform along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

This photo taken on Aug. 27, 2023 shows the sunset view at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

A man collects the offshore garbage along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

Members of a chorus sing at a park along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A singer performs at a park along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Aug. 27, 2023 shows the sunset view along the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Visitors take a sightseeing boat on the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

