Innovative products displayed at advanced materials industry expo in Harbin

Xinhua) 08:25, August 30, 2023

People view a model of C919 aircraft at the 6th China International Advanced Materials Industry Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

HARBIN, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The 6th China International Advanced Materials Industry Exposition, with the theme of "Cooperate to Share New Opportunities, Innovate to Inspire New Driving Forces," kicked off in Harbin on Tuesday.

The expo set ten exhibition zones, showcasing advanced technologies and innovative products in the new materials industry.

People visit the 6th China International Advanced Materials Industry Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People prepare to enter the exhibition hall of the 6th China International Advanced Materials Industry Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dayu)

