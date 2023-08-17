We Are China

7th China-South Asia Expo kicks off in Yunnan

Ecns.cn) 15:41, August 17, 2023

A girl selects a piece of carpet at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

The seventh China-South Asia Expo kicked off Wednesday in Kunming. More than 30,000 exhibitors, representatives and guests from 85 countries and regions, and international organizations, attended both online and offline activities during the five-day expo.

Exhibitors from Sri Lanka introduce products at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Products from Nepal are displayed at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Products from India are displayed at the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

