6th China International Import Expo roadshow attracts over 400 attendees in Los Angeles

Xinhua) 09:50, May 24, 2023

Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) Bureau, speaks during a roadshow for the 6th CIIE in Los Angeles, the United States, May 22, 2023.

LOS ANGELES, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Over 400 attendees from local governments, chambers of commerce and enterprises took part in the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held here on Monday.

The organizer of the CIIE expects more American exhibitors to join the unique show that promotes a high-level opening-up in the new era, Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the CIIE said at the CIIE roadshow.

Sun made these remarks at a roadshow for the 6th CIIE, which is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

Sun introduced a series of new measures to expand China's opening-up and enhance trade liberalization and facilitation, as well as the advantages of China's ultra-large-scale market and the opportunities it has generated.

"From July 1, 2023, China's overall tariff level will be reduced to 7.3 percent, far below the 9.8 percent WTO (World Trade Organization) commitment. The entry threshold for foreign investment continues to decrease. The negative lists for foreign investment in the country and the pilot free trade zones implemented in 2022 will be reduced to 31 and 27, respectively, a reduction of 6.1 percent and 10 percent," he said.

He also introduced the achievements made at the previous five CIIEs and promised that this year, the organizer would continue to form trading groups, strengthen the multi-channel and targeted invitation of buyers, and promote the implementation of signed contracts.

Sun, who expected that more Chinese and foreign buyers and professional visitors would attend the upcoming expo, said that the contracted exhibition area so far had exceeded 280,000 square meters, and the number of registered companies had exceeded 850.

"At present, 111 American companies have participated in the exhibition, with an exhibition area of more than 50,000 square meters, including 57 top 500 companies and leading companies, with an exhibition area of more than 40,000 square meters," he added.

Noting that China and the United States are the two largest economies in the world, Sun said the extensive economic exchanges and in-depth cooperation between the two countries are conducive to the economic interests of both parties and the healthy development of the world economy.

"For the relationship and practical cooperation between China and the United States, the CIIE is a rare opportunity and platform," he said.

Erin Bromaghim, deputy mayor of Los Angeles, recalled in her speech that Los Angeles expects to work closely with all other partners from California to promote the CIIE and encouraged more American companies to showcase their products at the CIIE.

