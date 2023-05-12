China vows comprehensive efforts to ensure China-CEEC Expo services

Xinhua) 10:44, May 12, 2023

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China will make comprehensive efforts to ensure services for the upcoming China-Central &Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo and promote the high-quality development of economic ties between China and the CEECs, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The third China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair will be held in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, from May 16 to 20, spokesperson Shu Jueting said at a press conference.

The ministry has planned a series of economic and trade activities, including a purchasing fair for products from the CEECs, to help the expo achieve pragmatic results, Shu said.

The ministry has also been coordinating with local authorities concerning reception, transportation, security and COVID-19 prevention work details, as well as the protection of intellectual property rights, the spokesperson said.

This year's China-CEEC Expo has an exhibition area of 11,000 square meters and has attracted more than 380 CEEC exhibitors, Shu said, adding that over 2,000 buyers have registered for the expo, with the number of participants expected to exceed 100,000.

